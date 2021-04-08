Junior Mechanical Design Engineer

Apr 8, 2021

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a Junior Mechanical Design Engineer.

Salary is Market Related and dependent on experience.

Graduates are welcome to apply.

Responsibilities

  • Liaise with external customers regarding drawing queries.
  • Design, create and maintain Bill of Materials.
  • Create, control and manage 2D drawings.
  • Assist Quality and suppliers with queries.
  • Backdraft components and manage workshop changes.
  • Creation of welding and machining drawings.
  • Prepare kinematic studies and compile market requirements.
  • Perform 2D and 3D design functions, creating parts, sub-assemblies and assemblies.
  • Use Navision to audit Bill of Materials and manage drawing changes.
  • Audit Parts manuals to Bill of Materials where necessary.
  • Utilize and interpret scope of works to modify designs.

Requirements

  • B-Tech or B-Eng Degree (Mechanical).
  • Minimum 1-2 Years’ experience. (Graduates will be considered)
  • Minimum 1 Year 2D and 3D CAD (Inventor) design experience.
  • Good understanding and knowledge of mining machines, components, application and operations an advantage.
  • Driven, results orientated with strong time management and organizational skills.
  • Good understanding of Basic Design, Engineering and Draughting practices.
  • Previous mining machine development experience an advantage.
  • Kinematics, hydraulic and electrical knowledge an advantage.
  • Welding design experience an advantage.
  • Product support experience an advantage.

This job may be removed before it expires.
If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Design
  • drawings
  • Bill of Materials
  • Inventor

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position