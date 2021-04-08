A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a Junior Mechanical Design Engineer.
Responsibilities
- Liaise with external customers regarding drawing queries.
- Design, create and maintain Bill of Materials.
- Create, control and manage 2D drawings.
- Assist Quality and suppliers with queries.
- Backdraft components and manage workshop changes.
- Creation of welding and machining drawings.
- Prepare kinematic studies and compile market requirements.
- Perform 2D and 3D design functions, creating parts, sub-assemblies and assemblies.
- Use Navision to audit Bill of Materials and manage drawing changes.
- Audit Parts manuals to Bill of Materials where necessary.
- Utilize and interpret scope of works to modify designs.
Requirements
- B-Tech or B-Eng Degree (Mechanical).
- Minimum 1-2 Years’ experience. (Graduates will be considered)
- Minimum 1 Year 2D and 3D CAD (Inventor) design experience.
- Good understanding and knowledge of mining machines, components, application and operations an advantage.
- Driven, results orientated with strong time management and organizational skills.
- Good understanding of Basic Design, Engineering and Draughting practices.
- Previous mining machine development experience an advantage.
- Kinematics, hydraulic and electrical knowledge an advantage.
- Welding design experience an advantage.
- Product support experience an advantage.
