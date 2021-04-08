Junior Mechanical Design Engineer

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a Junior Mechanical Design Engineer.

Salary is Market Related and dependent on experience.

Graduates are welcome to apply.

Responsibilities

Liaise with external customers regarding drawing queries.

Design, create and maintain Bill of Materials.

Create, control and manage 2D drawings.

Assist Quality and suppliers with queries.

Backdraft components and manage workshop changes.

Creation of welding and machining drawings.

Prepare kinematic studies and compile market requirements.

Perform 2D and 3D design functions, creating parts, sub-assemblies and assemblies.

Use Navision to audit Bill of Materials and manage drawing changes.

Audit Parts manuals to Bill of Materials where necessary.

Utilize and interpret scope of works to modify designs.

Requirements

B-Tech or B-Eng Degree (Mechanical).

Minimum 1-2 Years’ experience. (Graduates will be considered)

Minimum 1 Year 2D and 3D CAD (Inventor) design experience.

Good understanding and knowledge of mining machines, components, application and operations an advantage.

Driven, results orientated with strong time management and organizational skills.

Good understanding of Basic Design, Engineering and Draughting practices.

Previous mining machine development experience an advantage.

Kinematics, hydraulic and electrical knowledge an advantage.

Welding design experience an advantage.

Product support experience an advantage.

