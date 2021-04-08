Junior Tax Consultant

Are you the master of tax and know what hoops to jump through to get SARS approvals?

Is this you?

If you said yes then my client needs you. You’ve studied tax and know exactly what is required by SARS to get approvals for clients and you’re eager to move into the fast paced forex space, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll take on the duties of acquiring Tax Compliance Status PIN letters on behalf of clients but submitting all the required documents and attending to any queries. You’ll be responsible for resolving any non-compliance and challenging the status with SARS and you’ll jump in an help with any other tax related requests.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be based in Claremont at an office with a view with amazing facilities such as a beautiful lunch area where you will take your breaks. You’ll be joining a leader in the forex industry that partners with the top financial services companies to offer their clients a service that no other company can compete with.

What you’ll need

You need to be a tax specialist to be efficient in this role so a completed BCom and a solid 2 years’ experience doing tax compliance is essential. You need have knowledge of Income Tax, VAT, PAYE and the various SARS regulations. You also need to have gained experience liaising with SARS.

What you’ll get

You’ll be joining a young and vibrant finance team where you will be learning every day. You’ll work in a paperless and innovative environment where client services is top priority. The business is growing so career progression is on the cards and they offer a good starting salary.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

