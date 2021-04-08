Junior Technical Sales and Engineering Design

My client, a big player in the alternative and backup energy supply market is seeking an inside technical Sales and Design Engineer to develop the design, draft the electrical drawings and sell the solution sales lead interaction. This position is not a lab or isolated engineering designing only position, sales is an essential part of the job.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Solid Techinical background

Own Transportation

Valid Drivers license.

Excellent bilingual in Afrikaans and English

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Make and arrange technical presentations.

Advise clients o updates and new technologies.

Maintain the CRM tool.

Drive technical support, electrical design work and sales.

Develop the design, draft the electrical drawings and sell the solution.

Preparing proposals.

DO NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

