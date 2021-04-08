Key Account Manager – Flavours

A well-known company requires the above to manage Key Accounts and develop new business promoting specialised flavours into the Food and Beverage manufacturing industries.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Previous sales experience having sold flavours and / or food raw materials into the food and beverage manufacturing industries is preferred.
- The successful candidate must have the ability to work independently in a team environment and handle multiple projects.
- Must have good communication and problem-solving skills and have the ability to interact in cross-functional environments such as technical development, sales and buyers.
- A tertiary qualification is preferred but not essential.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Develop and expand the Company’s presence in the territory, concentrating on sales development for the Company’s products, achieving or exceeding agreed sales and margin targets.
- Manage Key Accounts achieving customer expectations.
- Establish strategies and execute on the organisational development of the Company’s brand in the territory for long-term profitable markets.
- Drive and promote new technologies and concepts with agreed target Customers and Accounts.
- Identify and monitor products, services and new concept needs to meet Customer requirements.
- Drive and implement new product development projects into the beverage and food manufacturing industries.
- Present business performance, customer activity, new product sales and market trends to senior management.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.