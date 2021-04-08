Key Account Manager – Flavours

A well-known company requires the above to manage Key Accounts and develop new business promoting specialised flavours into the Food and Beverage manufacturing industries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous sales experience having sold flavours and / or food raw materials into the food and beverage manufacturing industries is preferred.

The successful candidate must have the ability to work independently in a team environment and handle multiple projects.

Must have good communication and problem-solving skills and have the ability to interact in cross-functional environments such as technical development, sales and buyers.

A tertiary qualification is preferred but not essential.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Develop and expand the Company’s presence in the territory, concentrating on sales development for the Company’s products, achieving or exceeding agreed sales and margin targets.

Manage Key Accounts achieving customer expectations.

Establish strategies and execute on the organisational development of the Company’s brand in the territory for long-term profitable markets.

Drive and promote new technologies and concepts with agreed target Customers and Accounts.

Identify and monitor products, services and new concept needs to meet Customer requirements.

Drive and implement new product development projects into the beverage and food manufacturing industries.

Present business performance, customer activity, new product sales and market trends to senior management.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position