Our Client in Johannesburg is looking for a reputable Legal Associate who has experience in employment law and has worked for one the top ten law firms in South Africa to join their team.
Minimum Reqirements
- LLB degree
- Admitted attorney
- Experienced with employment law
- Worked for the top ten law firms in SA
Responsibilities
- Managing client cases from start to finish.
- Advising clients and conducting legal research on their behalf.
- Preparing and reviewing legal documents ahead of a court hearing.
- Developing litigation strategies.
- Gathering evidence.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted