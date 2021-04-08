Legal Associate

Apr 8, 2021

Our Client in Johannesburg is looking for a reputable Legal Associate who has experience in employment law and has worked for one the top ten law firms in South Africa to join their team.

Minimum Reqirements

  • LLB degree
  • Admitted attorney
  • Experienced with employment law
  • Worked for the top ten law firms in SA

Responsibilities

  • Managing client cases from start to finish.
  • Advising clients and conducting legal research on their behalf.
  • Preparing and reviewing legal documents ahead of a court hearing.
  • Developing litigation strategies.
  • Gathering evidence.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted

