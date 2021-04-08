Legal Associate

Our Client in Johannesburg is looking for a reputable Legal Associate who has experience in employment law and has worked for one the top ten law firms in South Africa to join their team.

Minimum Reqirements

LLB degree

Admitted attorney

Experienced with employment law

Worked for the top ten law firms in SA



Responsibilities

Managing client cases from start to finish.

Advising clients and conducting legal research on their behalf.

Preparing and reviewing legal documents ahead of a court hearing.

Developing litigation strategies.

Gathering evidence.

