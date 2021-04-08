Legal Counsel

A well established International Logistic Company is looking to employ a Legal Counsel to provide legal expertise, advice assistance and coordination to all group entities (local and international) on a broad range of legal and compliance related matters, in particular on commercial and corporate matters, contracts and compliance as well as litigation.

Requirements:

Admitted attorney Experience

5 – 6 Years relevant PQE experience (in-house experience preferred)

Admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa

Experience in logistics industry and / or SADC region preferred

Duties:

Commercial and corporate law advisory and coordination in various matters (in collaboration with outsourced legal specialists where applicable);

Drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial legal agreements inter alia terms and conditions, commercial contracts, memorandum of understanding, loan agreements, leases, sale and purchase agreements (movable and immovable), acknowledgement of debt agreement,

Drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of corporate legal documents inter alia company formation documents, board and shareholders’ resolutions, minutes etc.

Legal support to other group Divisions and activities such as Finance/HR/operations.

Corporate and related formalities (such as attending to legal secretarial and administrative tasks and facilitating execution of documents).

Organizing and maintaining documents and records in a paper (where applicable) or electronic filing systems;

Liaising with external stakeholders inter alia, service providers, other counterparties and regulators.

Liaising with and reporting to internal stakeholders.

Staying abreast of and advising on compliance related developments and matters, in collaboration with the relevant departments.

Plese send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MS Office Package

Learn more/Apply for this position