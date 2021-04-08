Legal Counsel

Apr 8, 2021

A well established International Logistic Company is looking to employ a Legal Counsel to provide legal expertise, advice assistance and coordination to all group entities (local and international) on a broad range of legal and compliance related matters, in particular on commercial and corporate matters, contracts and compliance as well as litigation.

Requirements:

  • Admitted attorney Experience
  • 5 – 6 Years relevant PQE experience (in-house experience preferred)
  • Admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa
  • Experience in logistics industry and / or SADC region preferred

Duties:

  • Commercial and corporate law advisory and coordination in various matters (in collaboration with outsourced legal specialists where applicable);
  • Drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial legal agreements inter alia terms and conditions, commercial contracts, memorandum of understanding, loan agreements, leases, sale and purchase agreements (movable and immovable), acknowledgement of debt agreement,
  • Drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of corporate legal documents inter alia company formation documents, board and shareholders’ resolutions, minutes etc.
  • Legal support to other group Divisions and activities such as Finance/HR/operations.
  • Corporate and related formalities (such as attending to legal secretarial and administrative tasks and facilitating execution of documents).
  • Organizing and maintaining documents and records in a paper (where applicable) or electronic filing systems;
  • Liaising with external stakeholders inter alia, service providers, other counterparties and regulators.
  • Liaising with and reporting to internal stakeholders.
  • Staying abreast of and advising on compliance related developments and matters, in collaboration with the relevant departments.

Plese send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office Package

