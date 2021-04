Legal Litigation Specialist

Legal Litigation Specialist required in East Johannesburg. LLB Degree paired with 5 years Legal Experience within the Insurance Industry required. Must have the ability to handle the legal and litigation duties within the insurance field.

REQUIREMENTS:

LLB Degree (Completed)

5 years experience within Insurance industry

Ability to handle all legal and litigation requirements

Knowledge of Claim Processes and Principles

Ability to implement new legislations where required.

Learn more/Apply for this position