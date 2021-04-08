Legal Specialist – 12 Months Contract

Minimum Requirements:

Postgraduate LLB and admission as an attorney

5-7 years’ experience in a commercial legal environment

Job purpose

Reporting to the Legal Manager, the incumbent will be expected to assist the Legal Manager in providing corporate legal advice to the CEO and the Board as well as on request to all Directors; Managers and other lines of business. Understanding of the PFMA and the Trust Property Control Trust Act intimately, to assist the Legal Manager in advising the organisation on all legal and compliance matters. Conducting research and providing legal advice on a range of corporate and business related issues such as Trademarks etc. as required. Drafting of legally sound and management of contracts and MoUs.

Desired Skills:

Legal

PFMA

Corporate Legal

Research

Trademarks

Admitted Attorney

