Logistics Coordinator (Midrand) – Ref 20669

Introduction
Exciting opportunity at a national logistics firm!
Duties & Responsibilities
Main Functions
- Tracking
- POD’s
Tracking
- Daily client tracking based of Sub-contractor reports and/ or live tracking portal (Pulsit)
- Afternoon tracking when required by the client
- Following up with sub-contractors on delays and queries
- Following up with client on delays and queries
- Constant monitoring to ensure accurate information is passed onto clients
- Updating load schedule for invoicing
POD’s
- POD’s updated on Loadsheet once received
- Invoices stamped and given to Accounts
- POD’s process and put in order
o Missing document queries – comments added to Loadsheet for Accounts
o Request outstanding pods from agents when required to resolve queries
- Complete POD’s are scanned and uploaded to the server
- POD’s sent to client electronically and/ or via courier (dependent on client requirements)
- Archiving original POD’s not needed by the client
- Assist clients with document queries
- Assist clients with copies of NB POD’s when needed
- Follow up with subbies for outstanding POD’s
Adhoc
- Forwarding documents to clients and sub-contractors
- Assisting with the GDG invoicing schedule
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Self-motivated, efficient, trustworthy
- Multi-tasking skills
- Communication Skills
- Integrity
- Computer Literate
- Strong Administration Skills
- Matric
Package & Remuneration
R15 000 p.m. negotiable depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- logistics coordinator
- POD’s
- Import Logistics
- Logistics Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric