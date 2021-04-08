Logistics Coordinator (Midrand) – Ref 20669

Apr 8, 2021

Introduction

Exciting opportunity at a national logistics firm!

Duties & Responsibilities

Main Functions

  • Tracking
  • POD’s
    Tracking
  • Daily client tracking based of Sub-contractor reports and/ or live tracking portal (Pulsit)
  • Afternoon tracking when required by the client
  • Following up with sub-contractors on delays and queries
  • Following up with client on delays and queries
  • Constant monitoring to ensure accurate information is passed onto clients
  • Updating load schedule for invoicing

POD’s

  • POD’s updated on Loadsheet once received
  • Invoices stamped and given to Accounts
  • POD’s process and put in order
    o Missing document queries – comments added to Loadsheet for Accounts
    o Request outstanding pods from agents when required to resolve queries
  • Complete POD’s are scanned and uploaded to the server
  • POD’s sent to client electronically and/ or via courier (dependent on client requirements)
  • Archiving original POD’s not needed by the client
  • Assist clients with document queries
  • Assist clients with copies of NB POD’s when needed
  • Follow up with subbies for outstanding POD’s
    Adhoc
  • Forwarding documents to clients and sub-contractors
  • Assisting with the GDG invoicing schedule

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Self-motivated, efficient, trustworthy
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Communication Skills
  • Integrity
  • Computer Literate
  • Strong Administration Skills
  • Matric

Package & Remuneration

R15 000 p.m. negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

  • logistics coordinator
  • POD’s
  • Import Logistics
  • Logistics Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position