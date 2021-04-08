Maintenance Electrician/Artisan

Market related salary offered

Succesful candidate with a NTC3 certificate with electrical as a core subject will be responsible for the maintenance and servicing of all plant machines and mechanical equipment. The incumbent may at times be required to fabricate new equipment or to make modifications to existing equipment. Attends to all electrical repairs and breakdowns as they arise and advises Engineering Manager of faults to ensure that necessary adjustments are made to production and delivery schedule. Due to the continuous production process the incumbent is required to be on a 24-hour standby and may at times be called out to assist in emergency breakdowns even when not on standby. Conducts on the spot repairs to plant and equipment and assists in other related jobs as a relief when required. Provides and arranges the necessary training to the workshop assistant. When lifting, moving or installing heavy plant equipment, the incumbent uses various rigging equipment. Ensure housekeeping is maintained within his work environment at all times. Experience with both AC and DC motors and drives. Siemens TIA experience and expertise. A degree of mechanical experience and work is needed. Minimum of 5 years experience in a electrical workshop and experience with both AC and DC motors and drives; Siemens TIA experience.

Closing date: 15 April 2021

Please send your resume to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Maintenance Management

