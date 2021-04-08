Maintenance Supervisor – Hospitality Sector at Fourier Recruitment

Purpose of the jobSupervise the quality work of labourers and maintenance staff. Ensure all faults are responded to in the quickest possible [URL Removed] of electrical , refrigeration and plumbing, computer literate is a must and driver’s license.
- Must have Electrical Diploma or Degree and Grade 12
- HVAC,Refrigeration and Pluming Experience
- Valid Driver Licence
- Give instructions to workers.
- See that work is performed to a high standard.
- Order material and spares
- Allocate personnel to specific jobs.
- Follow up on outstanding issues
- Follow up on daily duties
- Follow up on daily office duties
- He will also do some of the work himself
- He will assist the workers with any problems or work they cannot perform.
- He will manage the maintenance department in the absence of the HOD.
- Any ad hoc instructions given from time to time from any department
Minimum RequirementsPurpose of the jobSupervise the quality work of labourers and maintenance staff. Ensure all faults are responded to in the quickest possible [URL Removed] of electrical , refrigeration and plumbing, computer literate is a must and driver’s license.
- Must have Electrical Diploma or Degree and Grade 12
- HVAC,Refrigeration and Pluming Experience
- Valid Driver Licence
- Give instructions to workers.
- See that work is performed to a high standard.
- Order material and spares
- Allocate personnel to specific jobs.
- Follow up on outstanding issues
- Follow up on daily duties
- Follow up on daily office duties
- He will also do some of the work himself
- He will assist the workers with any problems or work they cannot perform.
- He will manage the maintenance department in the absence of the HOD.
- Any ad hoc instructions given from time to time from any department