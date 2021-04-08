Maintenance Supervisor – Hospitality Sector at Fourier Recruitment

Purpose of the jobSupervise the quality work of labourers and maintenance staff. Ensure all faults are responded to in the quickest possible [URL Removed] of electrical , refrigeration and plumbing, computer literate is a must and driver’s license.

Must have Electrical Diploma or Degree and Grade 12

HVAC,Refrigeration and Pluming Experience

Valid Driver Licence

Give instructions to workers.

See that work is performed to a high standard.

Order material and spares

Allocate personnel to specific jobs.

Follow up on outstanding issues

Follow up on daily duties

Follow up on daily office duties

He will also do some of the work himself

He will assist the workers with any problems or work they cannot perform.

He will manage the maintenance department in the absence of the HOD.

Any ad hoc instructions given from time to time from any department

