Management Account – Addo at Headhunters

Management Account – Addo

Apr 8, 2021

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Management Accountant. This position will be based in Addo.

 

Main purpose of the position:

  • To support the CFO, accumulate and report on financial information about the performance, financial position, and cash flows of the companies in the Group.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Assist in preparation of annual budgets and monitoring actual spending vs budget.
  • Preparing financial information for audit purposes, and taking responsibility for the audit process.
  • Analysing monthly management accounts.
  • Reporting/presenting to the Board and relevant committees on financial and related matters.
  • Providing financial support to the operational side of the business.
  • Preparing cash flow forecasts and overseeing the day-to-day cash flow.
  • Plan, manage and coordinate finance related activities for the business.
  • Preparation of annual financial statements (including consolidated AFS) in terms of accounting standards.
  • Evaluation of control environment, recommending improvements where appropriate.
  • Financial supporting role for certain farming entities in the group.

  Minimum qualifications and experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.
  • Relevant certification (e.g. SAICA)
  • Minimum three years’ experience (trainee articles) in an accounting or auditing firm.
  • Two years post articles experience.
  • Excellent knowledge of accounting, tax and other financial principles and practices..
  • Solid understanding of sound governance principles and practices.
  • Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook) and financial processing/reporting software (Caseware).
  • Experience in the agricultural industry.
  • Knowledge of Syspro would be advantageous, but not a pre-requisite.
  • Knowledge of costing methods.

 

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Analytical thinking.
  • High level of numeracy.
  • Excellent Interpersonal Skills.
  • Organisational Skills.
  • Ability to pay attention to detail.
  • High level of integrity.
  • Deadline orientated.
  • Excellent report writing skills.
  • Team player, but also able to work independently

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

