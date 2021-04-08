Management Account – Addo at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Management Accountant. This position will be based in Addo.
Main purpose of the position:
- To support the CFO, accumulate and report on financial information about the performance, financial position, and cash flows of the companies in the Group.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in preparation of annual budgets and monitoring actual spending vs budget.
- Preparing financial information for audit purposes, and taking responsibility for the audit process.
- Analysing monthly management accounts.
- Reporting/presenting to the Board and relevant committees on financial and related matters.
- Providing financial support to the operational side of the business.
- Preparing cash flow forecasts and overseeing the day-to-day cash flow.
- Plan, manage and coordinate finance related activities for the business.
- Preparation of annual financial statements (including consolidated AFS) in terms of accounting standards.
- Evaluation of control environment, recommending improvements where appropriate.
- Financial supporting role for certain farming entities in the group.
Minimum qualifications and experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.
- Relevant certification (e.g. SAICA)
- Minimum three years’ experience (trainee articles) in an accounting or auditing firm.
- Two years post articles experience.
- Excellent knowledge of accounting, tax and other financial principles and practices..
- Solid understanding of sound governance principles and practices.
- Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook) and financial processing/reporting software (Caseware).
- Experience in the agricultural industry.
- Knowledge of Syspro would be advantageous, but not a pre-requisite.
- Knowledge of costing methods.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Analytical thinking.
- High level of numeracy.
- Excellent Interpersonal Skills.
- Organisational Skills.
- Ability to pay attention to detail.
- High level of integrity.
- Deadline orientated.
- Excellent report writing skills.
- Team player, but also able to work independently
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.