Management Account – Addo at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Management Accountant. This position will be based in Addo.

Main purpose of the position:

To support the CFO, accumulate and report on financial information about the performance, financial position, and cash flows of the companies in the Group.

Responsibilities:

Assist in preparation of annual budgets and monitoring actual spending vs budget.

Preparing financial information for audit purposes, and taking responsibility for the audit process.

Analysing monthly management accounts.

Reporting/presenting to the Board and relevant committees on financial and related matters.

Providing financial support to the operational side of the business.

Preparing cash flow forecasts and overseeing the day-to-day cash flow.

Plan, manage and coordinate finance related activities for the business.

Preparation of annual financial statements (including consolidated AFS) in terms of accounting standards.

Evaluation of control environment, recommending improvements where appropriate.

Financial supporting role for certain farming entities in the group.

Minimum qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Relevant certification (e.g. SAICA)

Minimum three years’ experience (trainee articles) in an accounting or auditing firm.

Two years post articles experience.

Excellent knowledge of accounting, tax and other financial principles and practices..

Solid understanding of sound governance principles and practices.

Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook) and financial processing/reporting software (Caseware).

Experience in the agricultural industry.

Knowledge of Syspro would be advantageous, but not a pre-requisite.

Knowledge of costing methods.

Behavioural Competencies:

Analytical thinking.

High level of numeracy.

Excellent Interpersonal Skills.

Organisational Skills.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

High level of integrity.

Deadline orientated.

Excellent report writing skills.

Team player, but also able to work independently

