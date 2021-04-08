Management Accountant

We are inviting applications from suitably qualified Management Accountant.

The main purpose is to support the CFO, accumulate and report on financial information about the performance, financial position, and cash flows of the companies in the Group.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Assist in preparation of annual budgets and monitoring actual spending vs budget.

Preparing financial information for audit purposes and taking responsibility for the audit process.

Analysing monthly management accounts.

Reporting/presenting to the Board and relevant committees on financial and related matters.

Providing financial support to the operational side of the business.

Preparing cash flow forecasts and overseeing the day-to-day cash flow.

Plan, manage and coordinate finance related activities for the business.

Preparation of annual financial statements (including consolidated AFS) in terms of accounting standards.

Evaluation of control environment, recommending improvements where appropriate.

Financial supporting role for certain farming entities in the Group.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Relevant certification (e.g., SAICA).

Minimum three years’ experience (trainee articles) in an accounting or auditing firm.

Two years post articles experience.

Excellent knowledge of accounting, tax and other financial principles and practices.

Solid understanding of sound governance principles and practices.

Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) and financial processing/reporting software (Caseware or similar).

Experience in agriculture.

Knowledge of Syspro would be advantageous, but not a pre-requisite.

Knowledge of costing methods.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Analytical thinking.

High level of numeracy.

Excellent Interpersonal Skills.

Organisational Skills.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

High level of integrity.

Deadline-orientated.

Excellent report writing skills.

Team player, but also able to work independently.

REF Code: MANACC

Location: Addo, EC

Profile: Finance

Career level: 5+ years

Employment: Permanent

EE / Non-EE: On merit

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Working Hours: 40-hour week

Email your detailed, updated CV to Jeannine Dickie. Include in Subject Line: REF Code MANACC. Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Drivers licence, Matric Certificate and Tertiary qualifications – without these our application is INCOMPLETE and cannot be considered.

Should you not be contacted within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

BCom

Articles

Financial Accounting

Management Accounting

Annual Financial Statements

Forecasting

Cash Flow

Caseware Working Papers

Syspro

FMCG

Citrus

Packaging

Balance Sheet

Year End Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Agricultural Services

2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

Located in Addo, 60 km’s from Port Elizabeth. Nearest towns are Uitenhage and Kirkwood. Work from Head Office in Hermitage, Addo. Fruit packing industry. Exceptional employer. Great potential for career development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

