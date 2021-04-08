Manager: Data Product Credit at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To be responsible for the operational management of the Credit value stream; managing and coordinating delivery of the Data & Analytics Delivery backlog of project, tactical and BAU work in respect of granting, collections and recoveries and collatoral.
  • To enable the requirements and adoption of the Data strategy and the overarching Enterprise strategic objectives and operational requirements in respect of Data and Analytics.
  • To act as the Chief Technical Product Owner (CTPO)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Finance

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics or Engineering – General

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 7 – 10 years’ proven experience within a data management related role: delivery manager, project management or Manager or Product Owner for data, including experience in:
    • A fast paced, complex environment
    • Project and task planning and execution at a large scale within a complex and dynamic environment
    • Resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment
    • Stakeholder management up to Executive level
    • Management of a mixed skilled team
    • Practical experience in applying Agile way of working methodologies
  • Proven track record of delivering on complex D&A projects
  • Within a Credit environment; including secured and unsecured lending.
  • Proof of concept experience
  • At least 2 years’ experience within a management role environment focusing on team development and client interaction

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Banking environment, products and regulations Systems Development Life Cycle
  • Solid understanding of end-to-end D&A environments, including Data Governance & Management, Data Warehouse, Business Intelligence and Data Science
  • Understanding of the credit environment incuding both secured and unsecured lending
  • Understanding of collateral: types and variances
  • Analytics, data architecture and big data
    • People management practices
    • HR and development processes and practices
    • How to solution date products
    • Stakeholder management principles and methods
    • Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio (advantageous)
    • Experience in a Business Banking environment: products, processes and data (advantageous)

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Analysing
  • Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

