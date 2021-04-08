Manager: Data Product Credit at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To be responsible for the operational management of the Credit value stream; managing and coordinating delivery of the Data & Analytics Delivery backlog of project, tactical and BAU work in respect of granting, collections and recoveries and collatoral.

To enable the requirements and adoption of the Data strategy and the overarching Enterprise strategic objectives and operational requirements in respect of Data and Analytics.

To act as the Chief Technical Product Owner (CTPO)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Finance

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics or Engineering – General

Experience

Minimum:

At least 7 – 10 years’ proven experience within a data management related role: delivery manager, project management or Manager or Product Owner for data, including experience in: A fast paced, complex environment Project and task planning and execution at a large scale within a complex and dynamic environment Resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment Stakeholder management up to Executive level Management of a mixed skilled team Practical experience in applying Agile way of working methodologies

Proven track record of delivering on complex D&A projects

Within a Credit environment; including secured and unsecured lending.

Proof of concept experience

At least 2 years’ experience within a management role environment focusing on team development and client interaction

Knowledge

Minimum:

Banking environment, products and regulations Systems Development Life Cycle

Solid understanding of end-to-end D&A environments, including Data Governance & Management, Data Warehouse, Business Intelligence and Data Science

Understanding of the credit environment incuding both secured and unsecured lending

Understanding of collateral: types and variances

Analytics, data architecture and big data People management practices HR and development processes and practices How to solution date products Stakeholder management principles and methods Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio (advantageous) Experience in a Business Banking environment: products, processes and data (advantageous)



Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Persuading and Influencing

Analysing

Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

