Manager: Data Product Credit at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To be responsible for the operational management of the Credit value stream; managing and coordinating delivery of the Data & Analytics Delivery backlog of project, tactical and BAU work in respect of granting, collections and recoveries and collatoral.
- To enable the requirements and adoption of the Data strategy and the overarching Enterprise strategic objectives and operational requirements in respect of Data and Analytics.
- To act as the Chief Technical Product Owner (CTPO)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Finance
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics or Engineering – General
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 7 – 10 years’ proven experience within a data management related role: delivery manager, project management or Manager or Product Owner for data, including experience in:
- A fast paced, complex environment
- Project and task planning and execution at a large scale within a complex and dynamic environment
- Resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment
- Stakeholder management up to Executive level
- Management of a mixed skilled team
- Practical experience in applying Agile way of working methodologies
- Proven track record of delivering on complex D&A projects
- Within a Credit environment; including secured and unsecured lending.
- Proof of concept experience
- At least 2 years’ experience within a management role environment focusing on team development and client interaction
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Banking environment, products and regulations Systems Development Life Cycle
- Solid understanding of end-to-end D&A environments, including Data Governance & Management, Data Warehouse, Business Intelligence and Data Science
- Understanding of the credit environment incuding both secured and unsecured lending
- Understanding of collateral: types and variances
- Analytics, data architecture and big data
- People management practices
- HR and development processes and practices
- How to solution date products
- Stakeholder management principles and methods
- Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio (advantageous)
- Experience in a Business Banking environment: products, processes and data (advantageous)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Relating and Networking
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Persuading and Influencing
- Analysing
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals