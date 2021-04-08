National Snr Key Accounts Manager – Spice Blends

A well-known international spice blend manufacturing company requires the above to manage and oversee their Corporate clients on a national basis.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Previous sales experience having worked within the Food manufacturing and Retail markets is preferred.
- Previous sales experience having sold Spice blends or related Food products into the Food or Meat processing manufacturing industry is preferred.
- Previous experience having sold and built relationships with the likes of Spar, Shoprite, Woolworths, Pick n Pay etc. is preferred.
- Previous Key Account Management experience is preferred.
- The successful candidate must be computer literate.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Manage corporate retail Key Accounts as well as identify new opportunities and maintain good relationships with Clients.
- Identify new market trends and liaise closely with the new product development teams.
- Liaise regularly with international Suppliers.
- Compile annual budgets and project updates and present these to Management.
- Participate in local trade shows from time to time.
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
- Ensure that deliveries are performed timeously and that customer satisfaction and service levels are maintained.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.