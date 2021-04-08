National Snr Key Accounts Manager – Spice Blends

A well-known international spice blend manufacturing company requires the above to manage and oversee their Corporate clients on a national basis.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous sales experience having worked within the Food manufacturing and Retail markets is preferred.

Previous sales experience having sold Spice blends or related Food products into the Food or Meat processing manufacturing industry is preferred.

Previous experience having sold and built relationships with the likes of Spar, Shoprite, Woolworths, Pick n Pay etc. is preferred.

Previous Key Account Management experience is preferred.

The successful candidate must be computer literate.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Manage corporate retail Key Accounts as well as identify new opportunities and maintain good relationships with Clients.

Identify new market trends and liaise closely with the new product development teams.

Liaise regularly with international Suppliers.

Compile annual budgets and project updates and present these to Management.

Participate in local trade shows from time to time.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Ensure that deliveries are performed timeously and that customer satisfaction and service levels are maintained.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

