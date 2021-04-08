Network Administrator required in Johannesburg North. Candidate will assist with the IT infrastructure support, SQL database support and reporting on issues and resolutions. Valid Drivers License and Own car is required and 3 years IT Network Admin experience.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- IT Administrator Diploma / Degree
- 3 years IT Administrator Experience
- Pastel Evolution
- Windows 2008, 2012 and 2016 Server
- SQL 2008, 2012 and 2016 Server
- Helpdesk Systems
- IP Camera Systems
- Android, Apple, Blackberry and Windows Mobile Knowledge