Network Administrator

Network Administrator required in Johannesburg North. Candidate will assist with the IT infrastructure support, SQL database support and reporting on issues and resolutions. Valid Drivers License and Own car is required and 3 years IT Network Admin experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

IT Administrator Diploma / Degree

3 years IT Administrator Experience

Pastel Evolution

Windows 2008, 2012 and 2016 Server

SQL 2008, 2012 and 2016 Server

Helpdesk Systems

IP Camera Systems

Android, Apple, Blackberry and Windows Mobile Knowledge

