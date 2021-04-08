Officer Training Mining at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of an Officer Training Mining at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITYDevelop and deliver training interventions and responsible for the application of the full training cycle in the mining discipline.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONSâ€¢ Certificate: Grade 12â€¢ National Certificate Occupationally Directed Education Training and Development Practicesâ€¢ Bachelors Human Resource Development (Alternative)â€¢ Blasting Certificate for Scheduled Minesâ€¢ Professional Status: SABPP Registration, MQA Assessor / Moderatorâ€¢ Conduct Outcome Based Assessmentâ€¢ Moderatorâ€¢ Skills Programme – Comp A – Examine and declaring safe of a workplace in UG Hard Rock Operationsâ€¢ Skills Programme – Comp B – Installation and maintenance of any support unit and removal of temporary support unit in UG Hard Rock Operationsâ€¢ Skills Programme â€“ Blasting Assistantâ€¢ Skills Programme Surface or Underground TMM (All relevant licenses)

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTSâ€¢ 3 Yearsâ€™ experience as a training officer in aBord and Pillar trackless mine. â€¢ 3 Yearsâ€™ experience in Training and assessments, including the use of various technology platforms such as simulators, tablets, virtual reality. â€¢ 2 Yearsâ€™ experience as a miner / shiftboss (Advantageous).

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLSâ€¢ Determine training needs and standards in accordance with legislative requirements, national and industry standards. Liaise with Line Management within a Section and arrange to align training material with operational requirements. â€¢ Maintain training matrix â€“ Needs & competencies on mining and TMMâ€™s. Ensure line management is informed at all times regarding shortfalls on legal and competency training. â€¢ Represent the Operational Standards Committee and implement training and safety decisions. â€¢ Check and follow up on training interventions. Perform trend analysis. Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance. Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard. â€¢ Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. . â€¢ Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures. â€¢ Develop and maintain productive relations with internal and external customers. â€¢ Monitor training material to ensure alignment with legislative standards and industry best practice. Ensure compliance with ISO 9001 / 2015 certification standards. â€¢ Conduct on-site and off-site moderation on registered assessors. â€¢ Coordinate and control all aspects of training courses.

Learn more/Apply for this position