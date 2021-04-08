PA to Ops Director at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A data-driven Dev House offering innovative hardware & software solutions seeks a meticulous & highly organised PA to be responsible for providing the Operations Director with full administrative support while attending to specific allocated tasks in both a professional and personal capacity. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent qualification with at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, be MS Word & Excel proficient with a high level of tact and [URL Removed] and Time Management.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Personal Assistant / Secretary.
- Proficient skills in Microsoft Word, and Excel.
- Good telephone manner.
- Tact and discretion.
- Strong Interpersonal & Communication skills (Verbal and Written).
