PA to Ops Director at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A data-driven Dev House offering innovative hardware & software solutions seeks a meticulous & highly organised PA to be responsible for providing the Operations Director with full administrative support while attending to specific allocated tasks in both a professional and personal capacity. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent qualification with at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, be MS Word & Excel proficient with a high level of tact and [URL Removed] and Time Management.

Email Management.

Screen and respond to all incoming telephone calls and take action as appropriate.

Manage company stationery and grocery requirements.

Procurement of ad hoc items required.

Provide full secretarial and administrative support service to the Operations Director.

Draft routine correspondence for approval and signature.

Ensure all required approvals are processed and returned to relevant stakeholders.

Receive visitors to the office.

Maintain the office filing system.

Travel arrangements.

Attend to any catering / beverage requirements for meetings and functions.

Event coordination.

Arrange meetings as and when required.

Undertake projects and research.

Ensure that all tasks are captured and updated regularly on Smartsheet.

Act as the communication medium in the office to relevant internal and external stakeholders.

Assist in managing all legal requirements, including documentation and relevant correspondence.

Assist management with personal tasks as and when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential.

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Personal Assistant / Secretary.

Proficient skills in Microsoft Word, and Excel.

Good telephone manner.

Tact and discretion.

Strong Interpersonal & Communication skills (Verbal and Written).

