Paraplanner – Graduate – Golden Key – Cum Laude

Cape Town-based candidate sought for entry level Paraplanner role.
NB! Requirements: Top performer with excellent academic track record and relevant qualifications.
Main purpose of the job
Provide key support to the Financial Planner through professional, in-depth research and preparation of best practice solutions for client wealth creation and holistic financial wellbeing.
Requirements
- Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning (completed)
- Relevant Degree
- Excellent academic achiever (Golden Key, Cum Laude)
- No work experience required
Please noted: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- relevant experience
- degree