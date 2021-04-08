Personal Assistant – Company Secretary at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Personal Assistant

Applications are invited for the position of Personal Assistant (Grade 10) successful applicants will be reporting to the Company Secretary .

Â· Monitor and control the budget and expenditure for the office of the ExecutiveÂ· Minute taking, typing and preparation of necessary meeting documentation timeouslyÂ· Preparation of high level monthly and/or quarterly reports and correspondence

Â· Review content and conduct relevant pre-screening and re-direction of all documents submitted to the officeÂ· Establish systems to ensure proper information and document management within the officeÂ· Procurement and budget management including systematic repository of resource in hardcopy and e-formatÂ· Diary management for the Chairperson of the Board, ATNS directors for ATNS related mattersÂ· Preparing and organizing internal and external meetingsÂ· Planning and co-ordination of travel arrangementsÂ· Coordination of divisional meetings for the ExecutiveÂ· Development of a divisional Year-PlanÂ· Liaison with appointed travel office for quotations and informationÂ· All travel arrangements for the Executive, the Chairperson of the Board, ATNS Directors, itineraries, visas application processes, flights, flight check-in, transfers, accommodation and allowancesÂ· Interact with internal and external clients on behalf of the Executive to facilitate problem solvingÂ· Prepare and follow up of Key Performance Areas documentationÂ· Coordinate and arrange performance management sessions with the executive teamÂ· Arrange departmental meetings and one on one sessionsÂ· Proactively coordinate and follow up on projects and actions delegated by the executive and management teamÂ· Proficient in the implementation of ISO procedures as per the Quality manualÂ· Facilitate the review of the QMS Procedures, Directives and InstructionsÂ· Publish QMS Procedures, Directives & Instructions on Portal. Â· Update the ISO Quality Manual and Management Reference filesÂ· Responsible management the administrative requirements of the directors of ATNSÂ· Manage and monitor directors declarations and disclosure and ensure that this is disclosed in accordance with legislationÂ· Responsible for the management of the administrative requirements of the Office of the Company Secretary in as far as it relates to the ATNS members of Executive Management;Â· Responsible for and acts as the main liaison between the Office of the Company Secretary and the Office of the CEO;Â· Engages with and manages communication with the Department of Transport and the Ministers office as support to the Company Secretary;Â· Engages with internal and external stakeholders in relation to the Office of the company secretary such as the travel office, suppliers, supply chain, finance and related

Â· Diploma in Secretarial or Office Management or AdministrationÂ· Minimum NQF Level 5Â· Desirable: Project Management qualificationÂ· 5 -7 Years experience as a Personal Assistant at Executive Level or in a similar Administrative role. Must have experience working with a diverse Board of Directors. In-depth knowledge of MS Office.

