Piping Draughtsman

Detail CAD Draughtsman is required to produce concept and detailed 3D models, designs and drawings for projects in a process plant design and construction environment with the following specific tasks :

Drawing Office Certificate or Engineering Diploma desired

Strong in the piping layout and detailing (isometrics)

Mechanical and structural draugthing

Pump stations, piping, valves, supports, steel structures

Strong in mechanical layout and detailing of equipment/bins/platework/tanks.

Mechanical software – Autodesk inventor

Structural draughting on Tekla

Skills in structural layout and detailing an advantage.

Proficient in Autocad 3D / Plant 3D

Layout of proprietary and vendor equipment, modular containerized plants, structures and piping to process requirements

Layout to be practical and constructable within project / client applicable laws, regulations & standards.

Detail modelling of process equipment and modular plants for construction and shop fabrication. All details to adhere to project specific standards, specifications and project design criteria.

Detail drawings of process equipment modular plants with accurate Bill of Quantity (BOQ) with correct specification and description for accurate procurement of items Red lining and checking of equipment modular plants at fabricators / on site.

As builts of equipment modular plants.

Incorporating as built info and lessons learned on future equipment and modular plants.

Desired Skills:

mechanical draughting

piping

autocad

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

