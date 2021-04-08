Plant Manager – Water Treatment, Mining

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- BSC Chemical Engineering, BTech Chemical Engineering or B.Eng Chemical Engineering
- 7 years + successful previous experience as a Plant manager of Plant Superintendent
- Previous experience in a Water, Waste Plant within a mining environment
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- General Performance Requirements:
- Plan, co ordinate and control activities within the plant.
- Ensure process and product quality meet standards
- Certificate of fitness is a requirement
