Policy Support Lead at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is looking for a Policy Support Lead, to join a new 3-year programme supporting the digitalisation of the Rwandan economy based on the analysis of big data. The programme will work closely with several ministries and statutory bodies in Rwanda. The team will be based in Rwanda.

Role Summary:

The Policy Support Lead will act as the pivotal link between the data analytics of the programme and its policy-making side. He or she will work alongside policymakers to adapt and design policies and interventions to support inclusive digitalisation based on the on-going data discovery and analysis. The Policy Support coordinator will act as the in-country lead of the programme. This will include initiating and managing stakeholder engagement, directing the policy support implementation workstream, including the sector-specific Project Managers.

Key results areas for this position include:

Collaborative and data-driven intervention design:

Work with ministries and statutory bodies to design policy actions based on data analysis. This will include ongoing engagement with the Data Hub to ensure that the data analysis speaks to the key policy questions at hand.

Draw on best practices on the particular policy question, as well as the data analysis to answer constantly emerging questions.

Bring in expertise on the digitalisation of economies and other relevant disciplines to support policy and intervention design.

Recommend policy adaption based on data feedback, for example to change tack if policies result in increased levels of exclusion.

Act as the linkages with the Data and Research team to ensure alignment and inform further analysis

Test and scale intervention based on policy analysis:

Design and implement behavioural tests to drive digital adoption, drawing on both qualitative and quantitative data, and support policy actions.

Track the responses in the transactional data and iterate to improve results.

Identify appropriate approaches to scale.

Governance:

Provide secretariat support for the Steering Committee and Technical committee.

Support regular meetings of Steering Committee and Technical committee.

Reflection and learning:

Plan reflection and learning sessions to review results, learn and re-design, or identify actions to scale.

Requirements:

A Master’s degree or similar qualification in economics, law, policy, development or related area

A minimum of five years’ experience working in a policy, government or development environment

Demonstrated ability to understand and use data in a policy environment

Excellent strategic thinking and superlative verbal and written communication skills, along with fluency and confidence in inspiring teammates and stakeholders

Experience in research and project design to solve problems while developing and empowering junior team members, including budgeting, resource management and talent management

Demonstrated ability to work flexibly and efficiently, exercising a balance between research rigor and nimble, project management

An ability to meet the demands of multiple stakeholders simultaneously, balancing speed with quality and accuracy

A high comfort level in working within a self-directed culture and navigating ambiguity

You are a curious, intellectual and creative thinker, interested in achieving impact beyond yourself, and you have a sustained interest in solving real world problems.

You have the patience to pursue impact over time by generating, sharing and applying insights.

You enjoy an adventurous and entrepreneurial environment where you can balance work and life.

You bring inspiration and inspired points of view from diverse sources to help your teams and stakeholders imagine new opportunities.

Having a curious mind, you naturally make connections between diverse fields and industries.

As a strategic thinker, you can synthesise specific insights and stories into impactful, well-articulated outputs.

You enjoy managing complex projects that deliver on objectives.

Being highly collaborative, you appreciate and learn from the perspectives of those who have different backgrounds and skills.

You are excited by the opportunity to develop the skills of junior team members and to build a strong organisation that can deliver on its vision.

