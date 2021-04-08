Post-Doctoral Research Fellow-Medical Scientist-FT

A Post-Doctoral Research Fellow (Medical Scientist) – Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

Main purpose of the job

To support the VIDA research leadership team with concept, project management and delivery of research projects and strategies as required, with an additional focus on genomic sequencing and laboratory-based projects.

To coordinate the academic needs of students and other trainees in the research unit and supervise students and projects. Provide support to the laboratory team in terms of streamlined, strategic operations

Location:

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Key performance areas

Research design, implementation and management Drive elements of research design, grant applications and collaborations Provide management support ensuring projects and studies are coordinated efficiently and effectively, to budget, within timeframes with excellent cross-functional communication Research outputs and reporting: analysis of big genomic data will be critical, along with own publications and international presentation targets Student supervision Support supervision of multiple post-graduate students within the unit, including supporting completion timelines and other academic support requirements of Wits Staff management & unit coordination Coordinate small to large project teams as required depending on the study Write or contribute to Standard Operating Procedures as required Work across multiple sites in Johannesburg as required Support laboratory management as required Provide management support within the unit, upholding strategy, values, internal communication and development goals

Required minimum education and training

PhD in Biological or Medical Science or suitable related field

Good Clinical Practice (GCP) advantageous

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Substantial infectious disease research experience including design and management of laboratory-based research projects, attracting research funding, supervision and training of students.

Knowledge of good laboratory practice (GLP) and good clinical laboratory practice (GCLP).

Knowledge of laboratory information systems and Microsoft Office.

Exceptional organisational and administration skills.

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines.

Assertive and confident.

Good attention to details and sound interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Able to make independent decisions.

Able to manage high volumes and flow of work.

Self-motivated and pro-active (finger on the pulse) with a high regard for work ethic, values and integrity.

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years management experience in an infectious disease research laboratory or clinical pathology laboratory.

Senior Lecturer, Senior Researcher, Clinical Senior Lecturer or higher appointment with the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand would be advantageous.

Publication track record.

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

The closing date for all applications is 16 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

