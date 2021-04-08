Post-Doctoral Research Fellow (Snr Researcher-FTC)

A Post-Doctoral Research Fellow (Senior Researcher) – Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job:

Manages and co-ordinate all relevant projects from study planning, participant recruitment and retention and project closure through the Project Teams. Develop protocols and report writing.

Location:

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Key performance areas:

Manage full scope of research projects/programs, including standard operating procedures development and implementation, reports and reporting, and publications according to all applicable standards of the respective Sponsors and VIDA Standard Operating Procedures.

Increase Publications

Review Request for Proposals (RFA) for new funding and prepare and submit of new grants applications.

Develop strategies for projects to achieve their objectives within the given timeframes.

Assist and support the Senior Management Team with any other duties as required.

Prepare and review budgets for each project in consultation with the respective finance and/or grants management department

Enforce standard policies and procedures of VIDA in all operations as well as Ethical guidelines and principles of Good Clinical Practice, and ensure compliance

Provide regular reports to the sponsors and other stakeholders as required

Required minimum education and training

PhD in Medical or Social Sciences or related fields

Good Clinical Practice (GCP) advantageous

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Substantial infectious disease research experience including design and management of laboratory-based research projects, attracting research funding, supervision and training of students.

Knowledge of good laboratory practice (GLP) and good clinical laboratory practice (GCLP).

Knowledge of laboratory information systems and Microsoft Office.

Exceptional organisational and administration skills.

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines.

Assertive and confident.

Good attention to details and sound interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Able to make independent decisions.

Able to manage high volumes and flow of work.

Self-motivated and pro-active (finger on the pulse) with a high regard for work ethic, values and integrity.

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years working experience within a research or Project management environment. Experience writing funding applications, strong academic writing skills

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 16 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.





