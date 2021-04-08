Our client a mid sized law firm based in Sandton is seeking a Practice Manager. Legal background is a must (from small law firms). 4-5 years experience in the legal services industry.
Experience and qualifications:
- B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Account Management/LLB/Business management or similar qualification
- 5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment
- 3+ years in Management role
- In depth knowledge of legal industry
- Budget development and oversight experience
- Knowledge and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations management implementing best practices
Job Accountabilities
-
Strategic direction and responsibilities
-
Prepare implement and review regularly the firms strategy overall together with the detailed HR, Finance, IT, and Marketing strategies.
- Regularly review industry best practice and research industry norms, in order to identify opportunities for THE FIRM to take the lead
- Take a central role in co-ordinating and driving the firm’s performance in line with its strategic objectives.
- Direct the development and implementation of strategic financial and operational goals, policies and procedures relating to financial management, accounting, payroll, and firm operations
- Provide strategic direction to development and managing of the annual planning and budgeting process,
- Analyse and report on fee earner, departmental and Firm performance against set objectives and budgets and profitability
- Coordinate communication and efficiency within support areas
- Drive organizational initiatives
- Manage the day to day operational functions of the office
Desired Skills:
- Strategy
- Budgets
