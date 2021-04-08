Practice Manager

Apr 8, 2021

Our client a mid sized law firm based in Sandton is seeking a Practice Manager. Legal background is a must (from small law firms). 4-5 years experience in the legal services industry.

Experience and qualifications:

  • B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Account Management/LLB/Business management or similar qualification
  • 5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment
  • 3+ years in Management role
  • In depth knowledge of legal industry
  • Budget development and oversight experience
  • Knowledge and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations management implementing best practices

Job Accountabilities

  • Strategic direction and responsibilities

  • Prepare implement and review regularly the firms strategy overall together with the detailed HR, Finance, IT, and Marketing strategies.

  • Regularly review industry best practice and research industry norms, in order to identify opportunities for THE FIRM to take the lead
  • Take a central role in co-ordinating and driving the firm’s performance in line with its strategic objectives.
  • Direct the development and implementation of strategic financial and operational goals, policies and procedures relating to financial management, accounting, payroll, and firm operations
  • Provide strategic direction to development and managing of the annual planning and budgeting process,
  • Analyse and report on fee earner, departmental and Firm performance against set objectives and budgets and profitability
  • Coordinate communication and efficiency within support areas
  • Drive organizational initiatives
  • Manage the day to day operational functions of the office

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment
  • In depth knowledge of legal industry
  • Budget development and oversight experience
  • Knowledge and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations management implementing best practices
  • Strategy
  • Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position