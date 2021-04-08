Practice Manager

Our client a mid sized law firm based in Sandton is seeking a Practice Manager. Legal background is a must (from small law firms). 4-5 years experience in the legal services industry.

Experience and qualifications:

B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Account Management/LLB/Business management or similar qualification

5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment

3+ years in Management role

In depth knowledge of legal industry

Budget development and oversight experience

Knowledge and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations management implementing best practices

Job Accountabilities

Strategic direction and responsibilities

Prepare implement and review regularly the firms strategy overall together with the detailed HR, Finance, IT, and Marketing strategies.

Regularly review industry best practice and research industry norms, in order to identify opportunities for THE FIRM to take the lead

Take a central role in co-ordinating and driving the firm’s performance in line with its strategic objectives.

Direct the development and implementation of strategic financial and operational goals, policies and procedures relating to financial management, accounting, payroll, and firm operations

Provide strategic direction to development and managing of the annual planning and budgeting process,

Analyse and report on fee earner, departmental and Firm performance against set objectives and budgets and profitability

Coordinate communication and efficiency within support areas

Drive organizational initiatives

Manage the day to day operational functions of the office

Desired Skills:

5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment

In depth knowledge of legal industry

Budget development and oversight experience

Knowledge and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations management implementing best practices

Strategy

Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position