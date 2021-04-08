Principal at SAVF WONDERBOOM DAYCARE

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Graad 12 / Grade 12
- Toepaslike Tersiêre kwalifikasies / Relevant tertiary qualifications
- Toepaslike werkservaring / Relevant working experience
- Goeie menseverhoudings / Good relationships with people
- Persoon moet goeie gesondheid geniet / Person must be in good health
- Persoon moet verantwoordelik, eerlik, betroubaar en geduldig wees / Person must be responsible, honest, trustworthy and patient
- Persoon moet dissipline kan handhaaf / Person must maintain discipline
PLIGTE / DUTIES:
– Effektiewe bestuur van die diens: Beplanning,organisering, leiding en beheer / Effective management of the service: Planning, organising, guidance and control
– Bestuur van opvoedkundige diens / Management of educational service
- Opleiding en leiding aan personeel./ Training and guidance of personnel
- Finansieele beheer en administratiewe take / Financial monitoring and administrative tasks
- Skakeling met vrywilligers en ouers / Liaison with volunteers and parents
- Alle pligte en take wat van ‘n Hoof verwag word by ‘n SAVF Dagsorgfasiliteit / All tasks and responsibilities to be expected of a Head at a SAVF Daycare Facility
DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: 3rd Mei / May 2021
SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 15th April 2021
Desired Skills:
- The ability to use your own initiative
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change
- Organisation and facilitation skills
- Strong communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
About The Employer:
Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:
The SAVF has the following postion available:
Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.
Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.
The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:
– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.
– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.
– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.
– Support the aged and disabled persons
FAMNET:
– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families
VISION:
– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need
MISSION:
As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Adequate leave
- Adequate sick leave
- Service bonus
- Pension or Provident fund