Principal at SAVF WONDERBOOM DAYCARE

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Graad 12 / Grade 12

Toepaslike Tersiêre kwalifikasies / Relevant tertiary qualifications

Toepaslike werkservaring / Relevant working experience

Goeie menseverhoudings / Good relationships with people

Persoon moet goeie gesondheid geniet / Person must be in good health

Persoon moet verantwoordelik, eerlik, betroubaar en geduldig wees / Person must be responsible, honest, trustworthy and patient

Persoon moet dissipline kan handhaaf / Person must maintain discipline

PLIGTE / DUTIES:

– Effektiewe bestuur van die diens: Beplanning,organisering, leiding en beheer / Effective management of the service: Planning, organising, guidance and control

– Bestuur van opvoedkundige diens / Management of educational service

Opleiding en leiding aan personeel./ Training and guidance of personnel

Finansieele beheer en administratiewe take / Financial monitoring and administrative tasks

Skakeling met vrywilligers en ouers / Liaison with volunteers and parents

Alle pligte en take wat van ‘n Hoof verwag word by ‘n SAVF Dagsorgfasiliteit / All tasks and responsibilities to be expected of a Head at a SAVF Daycare Facility

DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: 3rd Mei / May 2021

SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 15th April 2021

Desired Skills:

The ability to use your own initiative

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change

Organisation and facilitation skills

Strong communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:

The SAVF has the following postion available:

Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.

– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.

– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.

– Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families

– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

– SUPPORT US!

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Adequate leave

Adequate sick leave

Service bonus

Pension or Provident fund

