Principal Engineer Cape Town – Reference: 20670

Take on a new challenge.

Duties:

Custodian of engineering assets in region.

To ensure that all engineering services are efficiently and effectively maintained and controlled

Take full legal responsibility and accountability for all engineering functions and assets in the region related to the contract.

Ensure optimal operation of Data Centre and IT Node (Critical Engineering) infrastructure services implementing maintenance and operational standards.

Report on status of assets and buildings in region.

Ensures high level of reliability and availability of the data centre equipment and related equipment.

Management and measurement of staff performance and their development accordingly.

Manage engineering staff in region.

On time planning and execution of all Planned Maintenance in the region.

Availability and reliability of regional assets and buildings.

Management of breakdowns, planned outages and implementation root cause failure outcomes.

Reporting and reporting framework.

Budget and cost management.

Management and completion of reactive work and requests.

Vacancy, employment equity and people development.

Requirements:

B-Tech (Engineering) / BSc (Engineering) /. BEng

PrEng /. PrTech

Candidate GCC Factories

Grade 12

Code B Driver’s License

Minimum 7 years’ experience in Electrical or Mechanical engineering

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Facilities management

Strong technical background and have good management and leadership skills

Package & Remuneration

R650 000 to R750 000 CTC neg on experience on qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Engineering

