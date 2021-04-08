Procurement Manager

International automotive company looking for a Purchasing Manager
Component Manufacturing environment, good understanding of the automotive world
- Must have recognized degree or National Diploma in Purchasing or Finance
- Essential they have at least 5 years Management experience, leading a team in the Component Manufacturing environment
- Must have experience in negotiating contracts
- Eastern Cape
- Equity only
Send updated CVs and certifications to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Management
- Spend Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree