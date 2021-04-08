Procurement Manager

International automotive company looking for a Purchasing Manager

Component Manufacturing environment, good understanding of the automotive world

Must have recognized degree or National Diploma in Purchasing or Finance

Essential they have at least 5 years Management experience, leading a team in the Component Manufacturing environment

Must have experience in negotiating contracts

Eastern Cape

Equity only

Send updated CVs and certifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Management

Spend Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position