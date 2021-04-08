Product Control at Ntice Search

My client a global group is looking to hire a Product Controller to support the companies continued growth in commodity and derivatives trading. The company is looking for a highly motivated, analytically minded individual to join the team on a permanent basis. The role will sit between finance and the trade floor and you will be heavily involved in P & L and risk reporting. Key duties include:
- Engage with traders to understand the business, its dynamics and solutions needed to accurately report P&L and risk.
- Calculate the Market to Market P&L on trading desk and ensure traders expectation is in line with actual.
- Act as a bridge between Trading and Finance to ensure key concepts and dynamics are understood by both teams.
- Analyse the desk risk position in context of the risk policy and escalate any concerns to the risk manager.
- Manage new and ongoing projects around the systems and processes supporting the automation and enhancement of the reporting function
- Identify weaknesses and make recommendations to workflow enhancements.
- Reconcile the accounting P&L with the traders P&L expectations to enable trader sign-off of the monthly P&L
- Calculate the P&L attribution and assess it for reasonableness in light of business and market activity.
- Investigate and resolve discrepancies between the traders expectation, recommending system and process changes where required
- Support the finance team with commentary with queries coming from the various global offices.
- Leading on market commentary
Essentials for this role
- Degree educated with at least 3 years’ experience in a Product Control focused on derivatives and commodity trading
- Extensive experienced in P&L attribution and market risk evaluation.
- Highly analytical background with the ability to demonstrate experience in extracting and interpreting information from data.
- Expert Excel skills to manipulate to adapt to different systems.
- Confident communicator who can work cross functionally across trading, logistics & finance
- Superb package on offer, excellent benefits and bonus.
Desired Skills:
- Profit and Loss
- Commodity Trading
- Derivatives Trading
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- medical aid
- bonus + more