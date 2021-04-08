Product Control at Ntice Search

My client a global group is looking to hire a Product Controller to support the companies continued growth in commodity and derivatives trading. The company is looking for a highly motivated, analytically minded individual to join the team on a permanent basis. The role will sit between finance and the trade floor and you will be heavily involved in P & L and risk reporting. Key duties include:

Engage with traders to understand the business, its dynamics and solutions needed to accurately report P&L and risk.

Calculate the Market to Market P&L on trading desk and ensure traders expectation is in line with actual.

Act as a bridge between Trading and Finance to ensure key concepts and dynamics are understood by both teams.

Analyse the desk risk position in context of the risk policy and escalate any concerns to the risk manager.

Manage new and ongoing projects around the systems and processes supporting the automation and enhancement of the reporting function

Identify weaknesses and make recommendations to workflow enhancements.

Reconcile the accounting P&L with the traders P&L expectations to enable trader sign-off of the monthly P&L

Calculate the P&L attribution and assess it for reasonableness in light of business and market activity.

Investigate and resolve discrepancies between the traders expectation, recommending system and process changes where required

Support the finance team with commentary with queries coming from the various global offices.

Leading on market commentary

Essentials for this role

Degree educated with at least 3 years’ experience in a Product Control focused on derivatives and commodity trading

Extensive experienced in P&L attribution and market risk evaluation.

Highly analytical background with the ability to demonstrate experience in extracting and interpreting information from data.

Expert Excel skills to manipulate to adapt to different systems.

Confident communicator who can work cross functionally across trading, logistics & finance

Superb package on offer, excellent benefits and bonus.

Desired Skills:

Profit and Loss

Commodity Trading

Derivatives Trading

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

medical aid

bonus + more

