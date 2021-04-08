Product Control at Ntice Search

Apr 8, 2021

My client a global group is looking to hire a Product Controller to support the companies continued growth in commodity and derivatives trading. The company is looking for a highly motivated, analytically minded individual to join the team on a permanent basis. The role will sit between finance and the trade floor and you will be heavily involved in P & L and risk reporting.  Key duties include:

  • Engage with traders to understand the business, its dynamics and solutions needed to accurately report P&L and risk.
  • Calculate the Market to Market P&L on trading desk and ensure traders expectation is in line with actual.
  • Act as a bridge between Trading and Finance to ensure key concepts and dynamics are understood by both teams.
  • Analyse the desk risk position in context of the risk policy and escalate any concerns to the risk manager.
  • Manage new and ongoing projects around the systems and processes supporting the automation and enhancement of the reporting function
  • Identify weaknesses and make recommendations to workflow enhancements.
  • Reconcile the accounting P&L with the traders P&L expectations to enable trader sign-off of the monthly P&L
  • Calculate the P&L attribution and assess it for reasonableness in light of business and market activity.
  • Investigate and resolve discrepancies between the traders expectation, recommending system and process changes where required
  • Support the finance team with commentary with queries coming from the various global offices.
  • Leading on market commentary

 Essentials for this role

  • Degree educated with at least 3 years’ experience in a Product Control focused on derivatives and commodity trading
  • Extensive experienced in P&L attribution and market risk evaluation.
  • Highly analytical background with the ability to demonstrate experience in extracting and interpreting information from data.
  • Expert Excel skills to manipulate to adapt to different systems.
  • Confident communicator who can work cross functionally across trading, logistics & finance
  • Superb package on offer, excellent benefits and bonus. 

 

Desired Skills:

  • Profit and Loss
  • Commodity Trading
  • Derivatives Trading

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • medical aid
  • bonus + more

