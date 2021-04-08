Recruitment Administrator at Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – RECRUITMENT ADMINISTRATOR

REPORTING TO

Senior Facilitator

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

none

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

The purpose of the position is the recruitment of candidates at the relevant centre as well as the programme administration at the centre.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Program recruitment

Set up recruitment structure and system for the 18-21 programme at the relevant centre.

Recruit candidates according to the relevant candidate profile in close proximity to the centre.

Programme events

Coordinate and organize relevant programme events.

Programme Administration and Coordination

Administer and maintain daily administrative records, registration forms, assessment sheet, attendance records and programme stats provided by the facilitators at the centre.

Assist in maintaining administrative records for all training provided by service providers.

Candidate opportunity management

Maintain records of candidate interest and opportunity matching.

Work closely with other AT business units and alumni programmes to understand the full candidate opportunities.

Feedback and Interventions

Assist SME in programme evaluation and review for further development of the 18-21 programme.

Assist SME in reviewing interventions for success and best methods for facilitation.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12 certificate.

Diploma or certificate in related field.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Outlook & general computer skills.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 3 years’ experience

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Exceptional administrative skills

Exceptional recruitment skills

Exceptional data filing and reporting skills.

Resourcefulness and research skills.

Advanced computer skills.

Exceptional communication skills.

Problem solving skills.

Interpersonal and relationship building skills.

High emotional maturity.

Passion for youth development

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Ability to solve problems

Ability to priorities and meet deadlines, which would mean working long and flexible hours

Ability to handle confidential information.

Ensures the good results are consistently driven.

Ability to operate well under pressure.

Ability to accept responsibility and effective decision-making.

Attention to detail.

Professional outlook.

Positive attitude.

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Administrative skills

Research skills

Recruitment skills

Communication skills

