Recruitment Administrator at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – RECRUITMENT ADMINISTRATOR
REPORTING TO
Senior Facilitator
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
none
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
The purpose of the position is the recruitment of candidates at the relevant centre as well as the programme administration at the centre.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Program recruitment
- Set up recruitment structure and system for the 18-21 programme at the relevant centre.
- Recruit candidates according to the relevant candidate profile in close proximity to the centre.
Programme events
- Coordinate and organize relevant programme events.
Programme Administration and Coordination
- Administer and maintain daily administrative records, registration forms, assessment sheet, attendance records and programme stats provided by the facilitators at the centre.
- Assist in maintaining administrative records for all training provided by service providers.
Candidate opportunity management
- Maintain records of candidate interest and opportunity matching.
- Work closely with other AT business units and alumni programmes to understand the full candidate opportunities.
Feedback and Interventions
- Assist SME in programme evaluation and review for further development of the 18-21 programme.
- Assist SME in reviewing interventions for success and best methods for facilitation.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12 certificate.
- Diploma or certificate in related field.
- Experience in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Outlook & general computer skills.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Exceptional administrative skills
- Exceptional recruitment skills
- Exceptional data filing and reporting skills.
- Resourcefulness and research skills.
- Advanced computer skills.
- Exceptional communication skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Interpersonal and relationship building skills.
- High emotional maturity.
- Passion for youth development
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Ability to solve problems
- Ability to priorities and meet deadlines, which would mean working long and flexible hours
- Ability to handle confidential information.
- Ensures the good results are consistently driven.
- Ability to operate well under pressure.
- Ability to accept responsibility and effective decision-making.
- Attention to detail.
- Professional outlook.
- Positive attitude.
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Administrative skills
- Research skills
- Recruitment skills
- Communication skills