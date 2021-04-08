Retainer: Test Analyst

We are looking for 2 intermediate Manual Testers/ Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team Immediately! If you reside in Cape Town and you’re available to start work soonest, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Intermediate

Location: Cape Town (the position will be a combination of onsite and working from home)

Initial 5 month contract

Experience required: Website and mobile application testing OR Point of Sale (POS)

Must be able to create test cases, execute, test cases, raise defects and report to the respective Test Lead

Testing Tools: QC /ALM, Postman or SOAP UI for API Testing

