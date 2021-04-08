RFA Occupational Therapist (Fixed term) at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a RFA Occupational Therapist (Fixed term) at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITYImplement and maintain occupational therapy rehabilitation and assessment programs and undertake specified client care activities in line with scope of occupational therapists as directed by the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONSâ€¢ Certificate: Grade 12â€¢ Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy or Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Required)â€¢ Certificate: RFA Training (Required)

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTSâ€¢ 2 Yearsâ€™ RFA experience. â€¢ 2 Yearsâ€™ Supervisory experienceâ€¢ Professional status: Occupational Therapist (HPCSA Registered)

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLSâ€¢ Computer Literate (Microsoft Office)â€¢ Assist with the implementation of sub-functional change management to drive transformation and optimisation. Drawing from own experience or vocational knowledge, identify and recommend initiatives aimed at eliminating waste, improved productivity and reduce operating costs within scope. â€¢ Obtain, check and refine information. Collate and submit reports. Run data exception reports and take corrective action. Conduct document control spot-checks. â€¢ Identify recurring problems and derive creative solutions involving team members. Recognise and reward team member efforts. â€¢ Control and assess Quality Management within scope of work to ensure standard adherences. â€¢ Implement compliance requirements. Communicate compliance changes. â€¢ Provide input into sub-functional planning. Plan team activities. â€¢ Interpret the approved operational plans. Determine how resources and processes must be utilised / applied to achieve the objectives. Mobilise resources to ensure achievement of production targets and objectives. â€¢ Resolve problems as they are encountered to ensure achievement against plan. â€¢ Ensure operational plan is implemented. â€¢ Assist with planning and implementation of quality assurance activities and maintenance and breakdown repairs. â€¢ Assist with performance and failure investigations, root cause analysis, identification and implementation of remedial actions. â€¢ Determine required stock levels and maintain accordingly. â€¢ Assist with stock takes, investigate discrepancies and take remedial action where necessary. Manage stock costs in line with approved budgets.

