Risk Management Associate at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 14th April 2021.

The position of Associate: Risk Management is currently vacant. The Associate: Risk Management will report directly to the Manager: Risk Management and form part of the Risk Management and Compliance Division. The position is based in Head Office Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is negotiable R336 444 – R420 608 based on qualifications and experience.

The Associate: Risk Management will provide support to the Manager: Risk Management through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Provide inputs and optimisation opportunities to Risk Management Standard Operating Procedures, Tools, Reporting templates and Technologies.

Monitor compliance to the Risk Management Standard Operating Procedures and Risk Management Plan.

Provide inputs and optimisation to Risk Management Training and Awareness Programs, and assist in delivery of the Programs.

Provide inputs to optimise the risk management IT Systems and Tools.

Manage and maintain the risk management IT system including updating the system with risk information.

Maintain and manage the Risk Management Document Management System.

Assist with risk management planning, administration, quality control and reporting; and

Support the work of various internal working groups.

Qualification requirements are:

At least a 3 year Degree or Diploma, where a degree or diploma with risk management exposure will be advantageous.

Certification by the Institute of Risk Management will be advantageous.

At least 3 years’ practical risk management work experience in a similar role.

Extensive knowledge of Risk Management IT Systems.

Extensive knowledge of risk management processes, frameworks and in particular of the ISO 31000 standard for risk management.

Experienced in Microsoft Office Tools.

Meticulous and attention to detail.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to engage with various stakeholders.

High level of integrity.

Should be able to work under time pressure.

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

Risk Management IT Systems

ISO 31000

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

