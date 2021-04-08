Risk Management Manager at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 14th April 2021.

The position of Manager: Risk Management is currently vacant. The Manager: Risk Management will report directly to the Senior Manager: Risk Management and form part of the Risk Management and Compliance Division. The position is based in Head Office Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is negotiable R862 628 – R1 078 232 based on qualifications and experience.

The Manager: Risk Management will provide support to the Senior Manager: Risk Management through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Evaluate the Scheme Risk Management Maturity and provide inputs the Risk Management Strategy.

Assist with audit of the risk management processes, and manage remedial actions.

Assist with revision of the Scheme Risk Management Policy.

Revise Scheme Risk Management Frameworks, Standard Operating Procedures.

Implement and maintain the Scheme Risk Management Tools, Reporting templates and Technologies.

Monitor compliance to the Risk Management Standard Operating Procedures and Risk Management Plan.

Manage and present Risk Management Training and Awareness Programs.

Manage and maintain the risk management IT system including updating the system with risk information.

Manage risk on Divisional, process, project and operational levels.

Cover risk in the Scheme and outsourced service provider environments.

Develop appropriate risk appetite and tolerance metrics and measures

Identify, evaluate and assess risks.

Identify risk response strategies, existing and additional risk mitigations.

Monitor and evaluate risk management mitigations and effectiveness; and

Report risk, Integrate and escalate risk.

Qualification requirements are:

At least a 3 year Degree or Diploma, where a degree or diploma with risk management exposure will be advantageous.

Certification by the Institute of Risk Management will be highly advantageous.

At least 5 years’ practical risk management work experience in a similar role.

Extensive knowledge of risk management processes, frameworks and in particular of the ISO 31000 standard for risk management.

Experience is managing risk in various business functions such as HR, Finance, Compliance, Legal, Project Management, Operations Management, IT.

Experience in the Medical Aid, Medical and Insurance industries will be advantageous.

High level of business acumen, business insight and knowledge.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent strategic thinking and conceptual skills.

Ability and flexibility to engage with various stakeholders.

High level of integrity.

Should be able to work under time pressure.

