SAIAC Articles Clerks – Internships -Edenvale /PTA /Benoni at Fourier Recruitment

Well Known Accounting Firms based Benoni / Edenvale and PTA Seeks First/ Second / Third Year BCom Science Accounting Students, to join there Dynamic Team to begin there Journey in Becoming a CA and are seroius about doing their SAICA Internship BCom Accounting Science Degree (alternatively studying towards BCom but then they must be in there 2nd / 3rd year of studies and have excellent marks)SAICA article clerks (either beginning their contracts, be mid-way through their contract and wanting to transfer or having just completed their article contract) – No fails or barred from attending examAbove 60% pass – Maths, Accounting and English – marks – Grade 12 Year Must have Studied at a SAICA Accredited Institution Must have own transport and valid driver / learners licenseMust be well spoken and well groomed.Minimum RequirementsBCom Accounting Science Degree (alternatively studying towards BCom but then they must be in there 2nd / 3rd year of studies and have excellent marks)SAICA article clerks (either beginning their contracts, be mid-way through their contract and wanting to transfer or having just completed their article contract) – No fails or barred from attending examAbove 60% pass – Maths, Accounting and English – marks – Grade 12 Year Must have Studied at a SAICA Accredited Institution Must have own transport and valid driver / learners licenseMust be well spoken and well groomed.

