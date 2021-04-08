Sales Representative – Financial Services (Temp)

DUR001260 – SALES REP (CAPE TOWN – CONSTANTIA) – CONTRACT POSITION

Purpose of the Job:

A section 12J investment company is looking for an experienced Sales Rep.

(Basic + allowances + huge commission earning potential. Real chance of going permanent)

Required Qualifications

  1. Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales/ Business/Finance or similar

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. 3-5 years selling products & solutions
  2. Lead generation, cold calling & direct engagement
  3. Selling in financial services – highly advantageous
  4. Solid presentation skills – ability to present to investors’ groups face to face/ via Zoom
  5. Experience with a CRM process or platform
  6. Understanding of SA tax structures – highly advantageous

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. High energy + go getter
  2. Strong verbal + written communication skills
  3. Presentable, personable + persuasive
  4. Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills
  5. Ability to work under pressure & independently

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

