Sales Representative – Financial Services (Temp)

DUR001260 – SALES REP (CAPE TOWN – CONSTANTIA) – CONTRACT POSITION
Purpose of the Job:
A section 12J investment company is looking for an experienced Sales Rep.
(Basic + allowances + huge commission earning potential. Real chance of going permanent)
Required Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales/ Business/Finance or similar
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 3-5 years selling products & solutions
- Lead generation, cold calling & direct engagement
- Selling in financial services – highly advantageous
- Solid presentation skills – ability to present to investors’ groups face to face/ via Zoom
- Experience with a CRM process or platform
- Understanding of SA tax structures – highly advantageous
Behavioural Competencies:
- High energy + go getter
- Strong verbal + written communication skills
- Presentable, personable + persuasive
- Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills
- Ability to work under pressure & independently
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.