Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master to get on board with us. The position will be based in Johannesburg and it will be an initial 6 month contract. If you’re ready and excited to start working on a new project, with a new team, and within a new environment; please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant Qualifications

Initial 6 month contract

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

Location: Johannesburg (Currently still working remotely, but once they return to the office you need to be onsite)

We need someone to facilitate projects to the successful implementation of Agile as defined by the company’s Centre of Excellence.

Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational teams. Support and partner with Agile Transformational teams to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practice.

Must have experience with: Agile Concepts, Agile Planning, Agile Practices, Project Planning, Project Scheduling, Scrum Ceremonies, Change Management, Facilitating Workshops, Working closely with stakeholders at all levels, Identifying trends, etc.

Experience working within the IT industry is a must have (especially working closely with Product Owners, Business Process Analysts, Automation Engineers, Developers, DevOps Engineers, etc.).

Experience within the financial services industry is desired.

