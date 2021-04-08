SECTOR SPECIALIST IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Apr 8, 2021

SECTOR SPECIALIST – FINANCIAL SERVICES

LOCATION: PRETORIA

  • Position: Permanent
  • Location: Pretoria
  • Remuneration: The salary is between R1,2m and 2m CTC pa depending on skills, knowledge and experience
  • Closing Date: 14th of April 2021

REQUIREMENTS

  • Post graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance or equivalent
  • 5 -8 years relevant experience
  • Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
  • Experience of implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desirable

DUTIES

  • Produce industry leading proprietary research that generates Investment views and ideas in the Financial Services sector
  • Manage the Investment identification process across Financial Services sector
  • Research and analysis impact of current as well as evolving macro themes and trends in Financial Services sector
  • Develop industry leading knowledge on sectorial key value creation drivers and response to various macro environments
  • Identify and generate sector, intra-sector and cross sector investable opportunities
  • Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact as well as Fund (Returns) potential impact of the sector
  • Remain up-to-date on developments in global financial markets and economics
  • Specialization in Financial Services sector
  • Assist deal teams understanding the key risks and opportunities during the due diligence process, when potential investments are being evaluated

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Financial modelling skills
  • Excellent writing and communication skills
  • Excellent presentation skills
  • Ability to work alone and in a team
  • Time management
  • Performance and result oriented
  • Ability to deal with pressure/stress
  • Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy
  • Problem solving skills
  • Ability to evaluate market intelligence
  • Customer service orientated
  • Management skills
  • Analytical thinker
  • Good understanding of Risk

TO APPLY:

Update your CV, quote my REF and mark your Application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ

Desired Skills:

  • implementing research views in portfolios
  • Financial Modelling
  • Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact
  • evaluate market intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position