SECTOR SPECIALIST IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

LOCATION: PRETORIA

Position: Permanent

Remuneration: The salary is between R1,2m and 2m CTC pa depending on skills, knowledge and experience

Closing Date: 14th of April 2021

REQUIREMENTS

Post graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance or equivalent

5 -8 years relevant experience

Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy

Experience of implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desirable

DUTIES

Produce industry leading proprietary research that generates Investment views and ideas in the Financial Services sector

Manage the Investment identification process across Financial Services sector

Research and analysis impact of current as well as evolving macro themes and trends in Financial Services sector

Develop industry leading knowledge on sectorial key value creation drivers and response to various macro environments

Identify and generate sector, intra-sector and cross sector investable opportunities

Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact as well as Fund (Returns) potential impact of the sector

Remain up-to-date on developments in global financial markets and economics

Specialization in Financial Services sector

Assist deal teams understanding the key risks and opportunities during the due diligence process, when potential investments are being evaluated

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Financial modelling skills

Excellent writing and communication skills

Excellent presentation skills

Ability to work alone and in a team

Time management

Performance and result oriented

Ability to deal with pressure/stress

Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy

Problem solving skills

Ability to evaluate market intelligence

Customer service orientated

Management skills

Analytical thinker

Good understanding of Risk

TO APPLY:

Update your CV, quote my REF and mark your Application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ

