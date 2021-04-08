Seeking Deceased Estates Administration Assistant (George Based Office) at Tax Consulting SA

We are seeking an individual who is well versed in legal terms, and have had previous experience with Estates, various tax matters and SARS E-filing.

Furthermore, an excellent work ethic, ability to operate independently, track record as reliable, resilient and with practical experience.

Please note we are not seeking someone who requires training on basic administration tasks, cannot produce a neat and accurate CV or who has history of job hopping. The assistant will support a George and Gauteng based team, so operating at city standards and pace is crucial.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please complete the following questionnaire to allow us to process your application:

https : // forms . gle / m8e84K wq2yveg 3dBA

Please note there should be no spaces in the URL provided.

Responsibilities:

Assist Estates Accountant with various administration tasks. Progress reporting. Filing and upkeep of general administration of the Deceased Estate Accountant.

Skills/Qualifications

Related qualification or experience will be an advantage. Fully computer literate on Office and Outlook. Exposure and experience with tax matters and SARS E-filing will be an advantage. Friendly telephone skills. Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines. Focused on getting the task done with the utmost attention to detail. Office based in George so candidate must be already settled in George. Should you receive no feedback within 14 days, please accept application as unsuccessful.

WARNING: NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITHOUT COMPLETING THE QUESTIONNAIRE LINK PROVIDED:

https : // forms . gle / m8e84K wq2yveg 3dBA

Please note there should be no spaces in the URL provided.

Desired Skills:

Fully computer literate on Office and Outlook

Exposure and experience with tax matters and SARS E-filing

Detail Orientated

Excellent work ethic

Resilient

Experiance with estates

Strong Interpersonal Skills

Excellent communication skills

Knowledge of Legal terms

Learn more/Apply for this position