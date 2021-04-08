Senior Agile Coach

6 months extendable contract

These positions are specifically aimed at Senior Agile Coaches capable of leading, coaching and guiding business transformational initiatives.

Candidates must be able to engage and communicate with very senior stakeholders in the organisation.

These positions are not for traditional IT or software development initiatives.

Extensive experience is required in business and executive engagement and coaching, whilst applying Agile methodologies and principles.

SAFe certification, traditional project management certification and certified Agile Coach qualification is a prerequisite

Qualification:

Scrum Coach. Certified, Scrum Trainer. Certified, Scrum Professional, Program Consultant

Trainer Certification, Program Consultant Certification, Agilist Certification. Certified Scrum

Professional

Exposure:

Knowledge and/or experience with widely accepted Agile techniques: User

Stories, ATDD, TDD,BDD Continuous

Integration, Continuous Testing, Continuous deployment, Pairing, Automated

Testing, Agile Games

Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques,

e.g. numerous Burn down

e.g. numerous Burn down Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.

3 – 5 Years as Scrum Master I (DM)..

10 – 12 Years experience in software development. (7 years in Agile Software Development)

Experience in Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Experience applying concepts and techniques from multiple agile approaches including

Extreme Programming, Lean, Scrum, Kanban and Safe

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

