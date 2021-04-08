We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our Cape Town based team on an initial short-term contract basis. If you are based in Cape Town and you’re passionate about automation, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualifications
Location: Cape Town (currently remote but you’ll need to be onsite as soon as is required again)
Initial short-term contract
Level: Senior
- Someone with Automation testing experience using Robot Framework, Python and Bamboo
- Strong Scripting skills
- Web API and Database Testing experience
- Rest Assured and Postman
- QC
- TestNG
- Jira
- Experience working within the financial services industry is a bonus (not a must)