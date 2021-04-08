Senior Automation Tester

Apr 8, 2021

We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our Cape Town based team on an initial short-term contract basis. If you are based in Cape Town and you’re passionate about automation, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (currently remote but you’ll need to be onsite as soon as is required again)

Initial short-term contract

Level: Senior

  • Someone with Automation testing experience using Robot Framework, Python and Bamboo
  • Strong Scripting skills
  • Web API and Database Testing experience
  • Rest Assured and Postman
  • QC
  • TestNG
  • Jira
  • Experience working within the financial services industry is a bonus (not a must)

