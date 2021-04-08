Senior Automation Tester

We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our Cape Town based team on an initial short-term contract basis. If you are based in Cape Town and you’re passionate about automation, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (currently remote but you’ll need to be onsite as soon as is required again)

Initial short-term contract

Level: Senior

Someone with Automation testing experience using Robot Framework, Python and Bamboo

Strong Scripting skills

Web API and Database Testing experience

Rest Assured and Postman

QC

TestNG

Jira

Experience working within the financial services industry is a bonus (not a must)

Learn more/Apply for this position