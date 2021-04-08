Senior Business Architect – Centurion – R1.3m PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

The investments arm of a major insurance house is in search of a brilliant Senior Business Architect to join their technically strong team. If you share a passion for tech and natural curiosity, read on!

The company prides itself on helping their clients achieve financial wellness and maintain it. They use bleeding edge technologies. This company is Dynamic and energetic. They have a can-do attitude and a spirit of innovation.

You will be responsible for directing and optimising the integrated design of organisation-wide business architecture to ensure the successful and efficient implementation of key strategic and innovation initiatives.

If this is a YES from you, do the right thing and APPLY TODAY before it’s too late!

Requirements and tech stack needed is:

10+ years’ experience in designing integrated business architecture

7+ years working experience in financial services, retail, or a related consumer-facing industry

5+ years’ experience in business and/or process optimisation and/or re-engineering

Sparx

Aris

Systems Architect

Investment experience essential

Reference Number for this position is GZ52659 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Sparx

Aris

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position