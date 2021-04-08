Senior Conceptual Copywriter at Headhunters

TOP JOB ALERT

Our multi-award winning client, a strategic and dynamic Advertising and Brand Agency, is currently seeking a Senior Conceptual Copywriter, to be based in the friendly coastal city of Port Elizabeth.

Main purpose of the position:

Required to driven and write clear and concise messaging for through- the – line campaigns. Your words will inform and engage with target audiences.

The ideal candidate is a team – spirited, skilled and imaginative writer with an eye for detail.

Job duties:

Strong conceptual big idea thinker

Write copy for a variety of media including social, print, video, and online

Edit and proof work to ensure high editorial standards are met across all content outputs

Collaborate with creative teams to concept big ideas and write copy for key messaging on all campaign deliverables

Drive brand consistency across all communications

See projects through the whole creative process

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in English, marketing, or communications

Minimum of six years’ experience in content marketing or copywriting, preferably with an agency

Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications

Strong creative thinking skills and ability to think conceptually

Comfortable working independently with little direction under tight deadlines

Excellent writing, editing, and proofreading skills with a diligent eye for detail, language, flow, and grammar

Proven ability to demonstrate brand voice

Strong attention to detail

Excellent portfolio of work

Ability to be permanently based in Port Elizabeth is non-negotiable

Candidates who can start immediately will receive preference. There will be consideration Jan/Feb 2021 start

Submit up to three writing samples, so we can get an idea of your best work.

Feel free to include links to your content or portfolio in your application.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position