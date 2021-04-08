Senior Graphic Designer at Ntice Search

Apr 8, 2021

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for an enthusiastic and passionate Senior Graphic Designer to play a leading role in the creative conceptualising of designs and illustrations. The ideal candidate should have attention to detail (both functional and aesthetic) and remain functional under pressure. Duties:

  • Bring the brief and concept to life based on the vision, from conception to delivery
  • Design original pieces, including illustrations, infographics, packaging, branding and presentations
  • Upskill, guide and coach junior to mid-level designers
  • Collaborate and communicate with external departments to extend concept and visuals
  • Make sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colour codes before being sent to press and production facilities
  • Technical sign-off on catalogue, including layout, colour, size, and format specifications
  • Generate ideas to portray concepts and advertise products/services
  • Increase user friendliness in digital products
  • Maintain brand consistency throughout marketing projects
  • Stay up to date with industry developments and tools
  • Technical packaging expertise to design and develop future-proofed packaging solutions to lead growth and innovation productivity

 Requirements:

  • Graphic Design Degree or similar qualification
  • 9 or more years in a Senior and lead designer role
  • In-depth knowledge of graphic design, styles and layout techniques
  • Able to manage people and projects efficiently
  • Experience working with packaging designs
  • Portfolio of completed design projects
  • Experience with image editing software (e.g. Photoshop, In-design and Adobe Illustrator)

