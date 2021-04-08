Senior Graphic Designer at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for an enthusiastic and passionate Senior Graphic Designer to play a leading role in the creative conceptualising of designs and illustrations. The ideal candidate should have attention to detail (both functional and aesthetic) and remain functional under pressure. Duties:

Bring the brief and concept to life based on the vision, from conception to delivery

Design original pieces, including illustrations, infographics, packaging, branding and presentations

Upskill, guide and coach junior to mid-level designers

Collaborate and communicate with external departments to extend concept and visuals

Make sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colour codes before being sent to press and production facilities

Technical sign-off on catalogue, including layout, colour, size, and format specifications

Generate ideas to portray concepts and advertise products/services

Increase user friendliness in digital products

Maintain brand consistency throughout marketing projects

Stay up to date with industry developments and tools

Technical packaging expertise to design and develop future-proofed packaging solutions to lead growth and innovation productivity

Requirements:

Graphic Design Degree or similar qualification

9 or more years in a Senior and lead designer role

In-depth knowledge of graphic design, styles and layout techniques

Able to manage people and projects efficiently

Experience working with packaging designs

Portfolio of completed design projects

Experience with image editing software (e.g. Photoshop, In-design and Adobe Illustrator)

