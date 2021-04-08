Senior ICT Billing and Revenue Assurance Manager

Well-known, rapidly expanding ICT Group with subsidiaries in both South Africa and Africa requires a Billing and Revenue Assurance Manager to head up the Shared Service Billing Team of 10. This Team manages +3000 customers/invoices monthly and requires a Manager who can work across multiple systems, across functions and can work with integrated systems. You will also head up a new billing system implementation so identifying improvement areas and managing the execution thereof is essential. Your knowledge of different billing criteria and your experience in Revenue Assurance processes that are “industry best practice”, will ensure control and growth in this Company as revenue leakage will be contained and eliminated. You will have to be well versed with interacting with Procurement, Ops and Sales in order to ensure billing accuracy and improvement of customer care. This role is multifaceted, timeline driven, analytical and staff focused and needs solid experience in ICT in order to be done effectively. It is an exciting opportunity as you will be part of this strategic management team whose drive and energy is going to make this business a giant!

Finance Degree plus 8 to 10 years’ experience in a similar role in an ICT environment A MUST! High degree of detail orientation, experience in analysing data and providing reports, high level of English proficiency, effective leadership of Shared Service Billing Team ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL.

Desired Skills:

Head up the shared service billing team of 10

Work across multiple systems and functions

Work with integrated systems

Head up a new billing system implementation

Knowledge of different billing criteria

Experience in revenue assurance processes

Interacting with procurement-ops and sales in order to ensure billing accuracy and improve customer care

Solid experience in ICT

Finance degree

8-10 years experience in a similar role in an ICT environment a must

Detail orientated

Experience in analysing data

Providing reports

High level of English proficiency

Lead a shared service billing team absolutely essential

