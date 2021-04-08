Senior Mobile Developer (Android)

A leading fin-tech company based in Umhlanga is now in need of an experienced and passionate Senior Android Developer to join their team!

The successful incumbent will lead the mobile team to maintain their platform, add new features, and expand our portfolio of projects into new directions.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

5+ years’ mobile development experience

Android native (Java and/or Kotlin)

Git Flow

MVVM Architecture

Experience with TDD or BDD

Unit testing with JUnit/Mockito or any other unit test and mocking framework

Should you meet the above requirements, please send your detailed CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel.

Please note that should you not hear from us within 7 days, your application was unsuccessful in the shortlist.

Desired Skills:

Android

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

