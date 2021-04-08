Senior Netops and Linux Systems Engineer at Webafrica Networks Pty Ltd

Are you a whisperer of all that is IT network and infrastructure? Is your passion implementing the latest technology to ensure that IT networks and infrastructure are running like a well-oiled machine with no bugs or glitches?

Webafrica is on the hunt for a Senior Netops and Systems engineer to take on the challenge of ensuring our IT infrastructure purrs like a kitten in its happy place.

If you feel that you are the individual that we are looking for, send us your info and we will be in touch.

Job duties:

Design and deploy new systems and infrastructure.

Build, upgrade and maintain server hardware.

Ensure existing systems and infrastructure are kept up to date.

Maintain Virtualization Environment (Hosts/VMs, VMM, DPM, Hyper-V)

Perform troubleshooting, repairs and downtime mitigation on systems/hardware.

Maintain networkwide backups (virtualization and flat file)

MSSQL & MySQL (MariaDB) database deployment and maintenance

IP address pool management (IPv4 & IPv6), including broadband DHCPd services

Radius services (Freeradius) management

Manage routing & switching / netops in DC (CPT), office (CPT + JHB)

Monitoring of customer connectivity network

Document existing environments and change control

Minimum requirements:

Mandatory requirements:

CCNA [Please do not apply if you do not hold a CCNA certification]

Key competencies:

Self-motivated and self-disciplined

Passionate and committed

Innovative and proactive

Perfectionist

Ability to work solo or in a team on projects

Ability and willingness to learn and adapt continuously

Humility and modesty

Self-Managing

Desired Skills:

MS Windows Server

My SQL

IPv4

IPv6

Python

Routing

Scripting

Ansible

Computer Networking

Linux – extensive experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Who are we?

Webafrica has been around since 1997 so we’ve been around the block and we’re here to stay. We have tried our hand at many different internet ventures along the way but now we focus on the best part of all, getting South Africans connected with reliable, increasingly fast and cost-effective internet.

We were born and bred in Cape Town but we’ve decided to expand by opening a new office in Johannesburg in 2019. We have 150 Webafricans eagerly serving around 60 000 customers (and growing) so we need the top of the crop to give special attention to our customer’s needs. We provide Fibre, LTE and Naked ADSL connections (well, until ADSL finally dies), across South Africa and also have optional products like ESET Anti-virus, VoIP and Mailbox services that customers can buy. We’re like a shiny colourful rainbow of all things internet connectivity related…

We’ve got a small board and a small Shareholder group with no boring institutional investors to slow us down, although amongst that small group we have massive experience to help us to continually become more fabulous at what we do – our Board members have all been founders/CEO’s of successful businesses, locally and internationally including: Storm Telecom, Teraco, Smartcom, Host Europe Group.

Our recently appointed CEO, Sean Nourse, came aboard in 2020 to steer the ship into a brighter future with his focus on customer service using his years and years of experience at Internet Solutions.

What’s cool about working for Webafrica?

Not only do you get Medical Aid through Discovery (with Vitality included), a provident fund contribution, an awesome office (when you’re tired of working from home) which of course includes free breakfast and amazing coffee… but you also get to work with the COOLEST people around. We have awesome incentives like potential quarterly bonuses, ACE awards (for our top performers in the company) and the most fun staff parties!

We’re a tight-knit family with a wicked sense of humour – promise you’ll have fun when we’re around..

Employer & Job Benefits:

Breakfast

Food allowance

Medical Aid

Retirement

Bonuses

Recognition awards

Learn more/Apply for this position