Senior Para-planner

Senior Para-planner- Remuneration: Market related / highly negotiable

Senior Para planner sought for Cape Town-based company. Relevant experience (min 5 years), stable background and qualifications sought. If no formal tertiary qualification, the successful incumbent needs to have years of suitable experience (8-10 years), coupled with a stable background.

Please noted: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

relevant experience

degree

Learn more/Apply for this position