Senior Sales Executive at Healthcare & Mobility Africa

Healthcare & Mobility Africa has established itself as South Africa’s leading assistive product supplier over the last 11 years and boasts a heritage in the UK of over 23 years. It has a portfolio of needs driven products which it exclusively imports, manufactures and supplies to its clients.

Due to continued growth and expansion we now have a great opportunity for two Sales Executives based in Johannesburg who want to be rewarded for their success in a very rewarding sales environment.

Our Sales Executives (or Product Specialists as we refer to them) conduct home demonstrations of our mobility goods to allow our clients to test the products and ensure peace of mind when making the decision to purchase. Our clients respond to our national advertising campaigns which incorporates newspaper, magazine and television advertising and appointments are made by our call centre located at our head office in Cape Town.

It is not a requirement to have sales experience in our specific field. If you show evidence of the attributes we are looking for, we have a comprehensive training program which will equip you with the necessary product knowledge and sales skills as well as continued coaching and assistance from veteran managers.

Our current Product Specialists come from varied backgrounds such as vehicle sales, advertising, furniture sales & general retailers, exhibitions, service & hospitality industries, office automation and business management. It is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to start a new lucrative career in sales and for those who want to take their selling ability and income to the next level.

If you have an outgoing personality, communicate well in English and Afrikaans and want the opportunity to earn an above-average income (basic R20 000 plus commission and vehicle allowance incentive) of between R40 000 and 80 000 uncapped, please apply by sending your updated CV and preferably a cover letter of introduction.

Requirements:

Driver’s License

Reliable own vehicle

Proven sales experience and results.

You should have a mature approach and sound business ethic

About The Employer:

Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s leading assistive product provider which include brands such as:

– Adjust4Sleep

– Aqualift

– Willowbrook Riser Recliners

– Pride Mobility Scooters

– SA Stairlifts

– AidCall 24/7

